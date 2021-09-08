Left Menu

Jharkhand Municipal and Goods and Service Bill passed in Assembly

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:14 IST
Jharkhand Municipal and Goods and Service Bill passed in Assembly
Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Jharkhand Municipal (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Jharkhand Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill 2021 amidst uproarious scenes.

BJP members raised slogans in the Well of the House as the Bills were passed.

The Jharkhand Municipal (Amendment) Bill empowers the state government to remove Municipal mayors and provides for election of mayor and deputy mayors by elected councillors by majority vote.

The BJP opposed the legislation as it contended the new law concentrated powers in the hands of the state government.

The Goods and Service (Amendment) Bill, 2021 too was voted through by a voice vote.

Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon also laid the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the financial year 2018-19 of Jharkhand state, including public sector undertakings, in general social, economic and revenue sectors.

