India's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 71 cr till date

India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 71 crores till date, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. In the country, more than 73 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 7 pm.

"In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 71 Crore landmark milestone (71,52,54,153) today. More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," read the official ministry release. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

To ramp up the inoculation drive, the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The recovery of 39,114 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,22,64,051.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent. Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend as less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 73 consecutive days now. 37,875 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The active caseload is at present at 3,91,256. Active cases presently constitute 1.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,53,745 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 53.49 crore (53,49,43,093) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.49 per cent that remains less than 3 per cent for the last 75 days now. The daily positivity rate dips to 2.16 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last nine days and below 5 per cent for 93 consecutive days now. (ANI)

