UK furlough total fell to 1.6 mln at end of July - ministry

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:19 IST
UK furlough total fell to 1.6 mln at end of July - ministry
A total of 1.6 million people were on Britain's COVID emergency furlough scheme as of July 31, down from almost 2 million a month earlier, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The furlough scheme is due to expire at the end of September.

"The number of people on furlough in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector, as well as accommodation and food services, have seen particularly large reductions in the number of jobs on furlough over the course of the summer," it said.

