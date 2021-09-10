Left Menu

UK has foiled 31 terror plots in the last four years - spy chief

The majority of plots were from Islamist extremists, but a growing number are organised far-right groups, he said. "Even during the pandemic period, we have all been enduring for most of the last two years, we have had to disrupt six late-stage attack plots," McCallum told the BBC.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:22 IST
UK has foiled 31 terror plots in the last four years - spy chief
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police and intelligence services have disrupted 31 plots to attack Britain in the last four years, Ken McCallum, director general of the MI5 domestic intelligence agency, said on Friday. The majority of plots were from Islamist extremists, but a growing number are organised far-right groups, he said.

"Even during the pandemic period, we have all been enduring for most of the last two years, we have had to disrupt six late-stage attack plots," McCallum told the BBC. "So the terrorist threat to the UK, I am sorry to say, is a real and enduring thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021