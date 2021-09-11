Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say
Israeli police have caught two of six Palestinian militants who escaped from a maximum security Israeli prison earlier this week, a police spokeswoman said on Friday.
The two escapees were captured on Mount Precipice, a Christian holy site near the Arab city of Nazareth, in northern Israel, the spokeswoman said in a statement.
