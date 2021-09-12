Pakistan releases dossier on Kashmir

Pakistan on Sunday unveiled a dossier, claiming that it contained details of the alleged human rights violations committed by the Indian authorities in Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari launched the 131-page document at a press conference in Islamabad.

''We decided that…we should play our role and unveil the real face of this (India) government claiming to be the world's largest democracy,'' he said, adding that the dossier will be shared with the UN and the rest of the international community.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir ''was, is and shall forever'' remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda. New Delhi has also previously told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

Qureshi said that the dossier is based on 113 references including 26 from the international media, 41 from the Indian think-tanks, and only 14 from Pakistan. He asked the UN to record the names of individuals and units involved in the alleged war crimes and impose sanctions on them.

The document also alleged the use of chemical weapons in Kashmir, which Qureshi said was in complete contravention to the 'Chemical Weapons Convention and that it necessitated "an impartial international investigation." Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)