PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 12-09-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 22:03 IST
10 arrested for attacking policemen in Palamu district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ten people, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the attack on police personnel at Semri village in Palamu district two days ago.

All the accused were remanded to judicial custody, police said.

A mob had allegedly thrashed four police personnel, including an officer, mistaking them as forest officials on Friday night. The villagers were angry as a local was injured in an accident involving a Forest Department vehicle.

The police personnel, led by Manatu police station Officer-in-charge Pankaj Kumar, were returning in their jeep after producing an accused woman before a court but the locals presumed it was the same Forest Department vehicle that was involved in the accident. Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said stringent action will be taken against the culprits. A hunt was on to apprehend the others who were involved in the incident, the SP said.

