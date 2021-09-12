10 arrested for attacking policemen in Palamu district
Ten people, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the attack on police personnel at Semri village in Palamu district two days ago.All the accused were remanded to judicial custody, police said.A mob had allegedly thrashed four police personnel, including an officer, mistaking them as forest officials on Friday night. A hunt was on to apprehend the others who were involved in the incident, the SP said.
- Country:
- India
Ten people, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the attack on police personnel at Semri village in Palamu district two days ago.
All the accused were remanded to judicial custody, police said.
A mob had allegedly thrashed four police personnel, including an officer, mistaking them as forest officials on Friday night. The villagers were angry as a local was injured in an accident involving a Forest Department vehicle.
The police personnel, led by Manatu police station Officer-in-charge Pankaj Kumar, were returning in their jeep after producing an accused woman before a court but the locals presumed it was the same Forest Department vehicle that was involved in the accident. Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said stringent action will be taken against the culprits. A hunt was on to apprehend the others who were involved in the incident, the SP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palamu
- Forest Department
- Kumar
- Chandan Kumar Sinha
- Pankaj
- Manatu
- Semri
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Rakesh Kumar beats Ka Chuen, moves to round of 16
Kumaraswamy advises K'taka Govt to handle Mysuru gang rape case "just like Hyderabad Police"
Names of doctors SK Sarin, Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Buddhiraja to be sent for Padma awards: Delhi CM
Names of SK Sarin of ILBS, Suresh Kumar of LNJP Hospital, Sandeep Budhiraja of Max grp, to be sent to Centre for Padma awards: Delhi CM.
Padma shortlist: Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Budhiraja call it an honour for all doctors in Delhi