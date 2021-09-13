Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 16:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Oscar Fernandes, a former union minister, passed away on Monday at Mangaluru. He was 80. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

