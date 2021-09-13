PM Modi condoles demise of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Oscar Fernandes, a former union minister, passed away on Monday at Mangaluru. He was 80. (ANI)

