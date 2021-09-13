Left Menu

DDCA AGM on Sept 15 to be videographed: HC told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court was informed on Monday that the proceedings of the upcoming AGM of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on September 15 will be video graphed and the recording will be given to the ombudsman to avoid any grievances.

The submission was made by DDCA's counsel before Justice Rekha Palli who was hearing a petition by a member of the association that an observer is appointed for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of DDCA since there was utter chaos, mayhem, and disturbance created by elements within the association in the AGM on December 29, 2019.

The petition was filed by Sunil K Goel seeking direction to appoint a retired judge of the high court as an observer to oversee the proceedings for the AGM of DDCA at Feroz Shah Kotla Grounds here which shall be videographed and also to act as an observer in the ensuing elections of the association scheduled from October 25 to 17.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar and lawyer T Singhdev, representing DDCA, said not only the petitioner will be free to attend the AGM but the entire proceedings of AGM will be video graphed and a copy of the recording will be furnished to Ombudsman to avoid any further grievance.

Goel, represented through senior advocate Vikas Singh and lawyer Varun Singh, sought that the observer so appointed immediately start the exercise of preparing voters list for the ensuing election in October by eliminating the dead persons and bogus names from the list.

On this, Nayar said since the elections of the association are scheduled on October 25 to 27, the voter's list is being appropriately revised and they will ensure that it is duly updated and does not include the names of dead and bogus persons.

The court said no further orders are called for and disposed of the petition.

