Mumbai: History-sheeter held for stabbing, injuring man
A history-sheeter with over 40 cases against his name was arrested by Dadar police in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing a man over an old enmity, an official said on Monday.Jay Ubale 38 attacked Mithilesh Gupta 20 with a knife on Sunday evening, after which the latter was rushed to hospital, he said.Ubale, who is on our top ten accused list, was arrested from Karjat.
A history-sheeter with over 40 cases against his name was arrested by Dadar police in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing a man over an old enmity, an official said on Monday.
Jay Ubale (38) attacked Mithilesh Gupta (20) with a knife on Sunday evening, after which the latter was rushed to hospital, he said.
''Ubale, who is on our top ten accused list, was arrested from Karjat. He was beaten up by Gupta over some petty matter in April. He has been charged with attempt to murder and remanded in police custody till September 16,'' he said.
