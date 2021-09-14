Left Menu

LJP MP Prince Paswan booked for rape

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Paswan has been booked under rape charges by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the case was registered at the direction of the court.

''The court's direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police Station,'' the officer said.

Prince is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

