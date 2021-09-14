LJP MP Prince Paswan booked for rape
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:53 IST
Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Paswan has been booked under rape charges by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.
A senior police officer said the case was registered at the direction of the court.
''The court's direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police Station,'' the officer said.
Prince is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.
