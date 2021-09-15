Left Menu

Japanese official says he agrees with U.S. that North Korea violated UN resolutions

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 12:42 IST
Japanese official says he agrees with U.S. that North Korea violated UN resolutions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A senior Japanese foreign ministry official said on Wednesday he agreed with a top U.S. envoy that Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launch is a violation of U.N. Security council resolutions.

Takehiro Funakoshi met with U.S. Envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, in a meeting in Tokyo after the missile launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021