Japanese official says he agrees with U.S. that North Korea violated UN resolutions
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 12:42 IST
A senior Japanese foreign ministry official said on Wednesday he agreed with a top U.S. envoy that Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launch is a violation of U.N. Security council resolutions.
Takehiro Funakoshi met with U.S. Envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, in a meeting in Tokyo after the missile launch.
