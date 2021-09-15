Left Menu

U.N. concerned by latest North Korea missile launches - spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations is concerned by the latest ballistic missile launches by North Korea, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete, verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

