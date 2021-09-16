Left Menu

Taiwan proposes extra $8.7 bln in defence spending over 5 years

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 16-09-2021 08:25 IST
Taiwan proposes extra $8.7 bln in defence spending over 5 years
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's government proposed on Thursday spending an extra T$240 billion ($8.69 billion) on defence over the next five years, in addition to the previously announced defence budget, to boost capabilities against a rising military threat from China.

The money is for precision missiles and navy vessels as well as weapons for coast guard vessels, the Defence Ministry said in a statement following a weekly cabinet meeting. ($1 = 27.6330 Taiwan dollars)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

