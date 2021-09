UK's relationship with France is rock-solid, says PM Johnson

Britain's relationship with France is rock solid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday when asked about a new defense deal with Australia and the United States that sinks an existing French-Australian submarine deal.

"Our relationship with France, our military relationship with France ... is rock solid and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the French," Johnson told parliament following the deal announced late on Wednesday.

