U.S. adds top Guatemalan, Salvadoran justice officials to corruption list

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-09-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 00:06 IST
  • Mexico

The United States has put Guatemala's attorney general and five Salvadoran Supreme Court magistrates on a list created to call out "undemocratic and corrupt" actors, a sign of the Biden government's frustration with authorities in Central America.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the move on Twitter, saying a top aide of Attorney General Consuelo Porras was also included on the list.

