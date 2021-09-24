Left Menu

Ker: Man hacks to death 9-month-old son before killing self

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:49 IST
Ker: Man hacks to death 9-month-old son before killing self
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 31-year old man hacked to death his nine-month-old son and caused critical injuries to his wife before killing himself at Sreekandapuram in this north Kerala district on Friday, police said.

After killing the infant, Dhyan Dev, using a sharp weapon, the accused, Satheesan, ended his own life by slitting the throat at his house located at Eruveshi village panchayat.

His wife, Anju, who tried to save the child, suffered serious injuries on her head. The tiny tot, hacked on the back of his neck, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital while his mother is still battling for life.

Though the neighbors rushed to the spot hearing the screams of Anju, they could not overpower him and save their lives.

Satheesan was reportedly suffering from some psychological issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021