Need for comprehensive security review in courts, says KTS Tulsi

Senior Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi on Friday expressed concern over the Rohini shootout and suggested that there is a need for a comprehensive security review in the courts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:48 IST
Senior Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Senior Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi on Friday expressed concern over the Rohini shootout and suggested that there is a need for a comprehensive security review in the courts. "It means people have no fear of the court or the law. This is a daredevil attack and it is not the first one and may not be the last one. We need to gear up the police force which is deployed for regulating people entry and exit. People came and walked away nobody stopped them. There should be a comprehensive review of security in the courts," Tulsi told ANI.

Supreme Court senior counsel also remarked that practising lawyers will be worried due to the recent shootout incident and welcomed the views expressed by the Delhi bar association call for abstinence from work on September 25 due to revision of security norms. "Lawyers must be worried even if they go to court without any review of the security procedure, everyone will be wondering whether they are the target. Lawyers would like to be assured and entire security arrangements should be discussed with the executive committee only then courts will be able to function normally," he added.

Earlier in the day, a firing incident was reported in Rohini court in Delhi in which gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi, who was Delhi's most wanted criminal, was shot dead. The incident happened in Rohini court number 206 when Jitendra was being taken to be presented before the judge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

