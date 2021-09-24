Left Menu

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri appointed as next Western Army Commander

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri has been appointed as the next chief of the Indian Army's western command in Chandimandir.

24-09-2021
Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri has been appointed as the next chief of the Indian Army's western command in Chandimandir. The officer is the first one from Corps of Army Air Defence to have been appointed at the commander-in-chief rank in the force.

The command is responsible for looking after the Indian boundary with Pakistan from some parts of the Jammu sector to Punjab. He would be replacing Lt Gen RP Singh who is superannuating on October 31.

Khanduri was earlier the commander of Sukna-based Trishakti Corps. Khanduri has also served as the Director-General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Management.

He is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun and the National Defence Academy, Pune. After his graduation from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, he was commissioned in the Army's Air Defence wing in December 1983. Outgoing commander Mohanty complimented all ranks of the Corps for their unflinching commitment, dedication and devotion in accomplishing assigned tasks in extremely challenging operational environments. (ANI)

