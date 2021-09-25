Left Menu

N.Korea could consider an inter-Korean summit if respect assured -KCNA

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:03 IST
N.Korea could consider an inter-Korean summit if respect assured -KCNA
  • North Korea

North Korea could consider participating in an inter-Korean summit if mutual respect can be assured, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The comment comes just a day after North Korea urged the United States and South Korea to abandon what it called their hostile policy and double standards towards it before formal talks can be held on ending the 1950-53 Korean War.

That conflict ended in a truce but not a peace treaty. "I believe only when fairness and mutual respect can be maintained can smooth communication between the North and the South take place and … issues such as summit meetings between the North and South can be resolved," Kim said in a statement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in repeated a call for a formal end to the war in an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

