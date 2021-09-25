Judicial work paralysed in all seven Delhi district courts as lawyers go on one-day strike over Rohini Court firing

The judicial work got paralysed in the national capital's all seven district courts at Rouse Avenue, Patiala House, Rohini, Saket, Tis Hazari, Dwarka and Karkardooma as thousands of city lawyers observed a day-long strike on Saturday in the wake of Rohini court firing. Lawyers who abstained from work in all courts complex in the national capital are demanding to ensure safety and security in the district courts complex in the national capital.

No judicial work took place except for urgent matters including remand hearing. Thousands of the cases were affected due to the non-appearance of advocates. Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, the spokesperson of the coordination committee of all district courts bar associations, said, "It was a symbolic protest to raise a voice against the lapse of safety and security in the Rohini Courts Complex."

He questioned, "How did two men with weapons entered inside the courtroom in the Courts complex breaching the security." Nasiar further said that a meeting of all bar associations will be held next week to decide a future call of action.

The coordination committee of all district courts bar associations has decided to observe protests against the Rohini firing incident. Three people - Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' and two assailants - were killed in fire and counter-fire in the shooting that took place in Rohini court on Friday while a hearing was taking place inside the courtroom. (ANI)

