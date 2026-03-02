Rohini Court Orders Conclusive Police Report in Pending Case of Child Assault

The Special POCSO Court in Rohini has instructed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to present a comprehensive report on a six-month-old case concerning the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl. The court has also demanded an explanation for not filing the charge sheet within the statutory time frame.

The directive arose after inconsistencies were found in sequential police reports, despite responses submitted by various police officials including the Sub-Inspector, Inspector, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Joint Commissioner of Police. The order was issued on February 27, 2026, by Additional Sessions Judge Rajani Ranga, in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 13, 2025, at PS Mangol Puri.

The allegations involve a senior medical officer at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, accused of repeatedly assaulting the child at her West Delhi home. Discrepancies in police reports have hindered the investigation, with the court noting that while one report claimed the investigation was complete and sent for scrutiny, a later report revealed substantial inquiries were still pending.

