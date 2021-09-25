Left Menu

Two inter-state peddlers held with 8 kg ganja in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:44 IST
Two alleged inter-state drug peddlers were arrested along with a consignment of ganja here on Saturday, police said.

Laxman Dass Vaishnav and his brother Parshotam Dass Vaishnav of Chhattisgarh were intercepted by police in the Bahu fort area of the city when they were found moving in a suspicious manner, a police spokesman said.

He said the search led to the recovery of the narcotic substance weighing 8 kilograms.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

