Udaipur prison band strikes positive note

Music can uplift spirits, but can it also change a person? Rajasthan prison officials say the journey of 'Out of the Box', a band formed by Udaipur Central Jail inmates, is proof it does.

Its music has helped the 12-member band earn a new identity, the officials said, citing the invites the group has received to perform at events of the state government, bar association and even a local court.

''The state government has made several provisions to help the convicts rise above their shady past and discover a more meaningful life. Musical training is one of many such voluntary training options. 'Out of the Box' is one of many success stories,'' Udaipur Central Jail SP Rajendra Kumar told PTI.

The initiative was taken three years ago, and a lot of time went in training and rehearsals. The orchestra band has now started performing on invitation, he said.

The band charges Rs 1,600 per hour. Half of its earnings is directly transferred into the bank accounts of prisoners and the other half is deposited in the state prison welfare board, Kumar said.

The members of the band do not feel they are in prison as most of the time, they are rehearsing and even writing lyrics, he added.

To book the band for a performance, invites have to be sent to the prison administration which makes arrangements for its safe transit.

While music in itself is a therapy, its training helps the prisoners develop patience. The appreciation these band members have earned is also helping them become a better person and dream of a better future, the SP said.

Of the band's two lead singers, Jernal Singh aspires to make a living as a singer after serving his sentence, while Parmeshwar Vyas wants to become a music teacher.

Vyas also wants to be a mentor to youths who have been otherwise deprived of opportunities and extend them a platform to develop and present their talent.

Other members of the band too shared similar aspirations as they expressed gratitude to the prison administration for helping them change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)