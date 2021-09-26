Left Menu

Three Russian fighter jets escort U.S. bomber in Pacific Ocean - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:25 IST
Three Russian fighter jets escort U.S. bomber in Pacific Ocean - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Three Russian SU-35S fighter jets have escorted a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber which was approaching Russia's border in the Pacific Ocean, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing Moscow's Defence Ministry.

It said the bomber had subsequently moved away from the border, while the Russian jets had returned to their bases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021