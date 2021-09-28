Left Menu

Britain condemns N.Korea missile test, urges dialogue

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:46 IST
Britain condemns N.Korea missile test, urges dialogue
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Tuesday said it condemned the firing of a ballistic missile by North Korea, urging Pyongyang to return to talks with the United States and South Korea.

"The UK condemns North Korea’s decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The UK remains committed to the goal of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and commends the diplomatic efforts of the US and regional partners to seek peace on the Korean Peninsula and preserve regional stability. We urge North Korea to return to dialogue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021