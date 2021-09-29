Left Menu

Taliban says U.S. drones must stop entering Afghanistan

The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace. "The U.S. has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan," the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter. "We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments ...

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 11:26 IST
Taliban says U.S. drones must stop entering Afghanistan
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace. "The U.S. has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan," the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter.

"We call on all countries, especially the United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws, and commitments ... in order to prevent any negative consequences." U.S. officials were not immediately available to comment.

The Taliban Islamist militia swept back into power in Afghanistan last month after most U.S. and other Western troops left, ending military and diplomatic missions that began soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Taliban leaders deny Islamic State and al Qaeda militants are active in the country, although Islamic State recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

The Taliban are under pressure from the international community to renounce ties with al Qaeda, the group behind the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021