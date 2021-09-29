Left Menu

German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:56 IST
  Country:
  • Germany

Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out.

Lithanua's state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement".

