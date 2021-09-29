German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:56 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.
The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out.
Lithanua's state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- Xiaomi Corp
- Germany
- Xiaomi
- interior ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Local COVID-19 cases more than double in southeast China
Stop funding coal abroad, NGO group tells top investor Bank of China
Stop funding coal overseas, NGO group tells top investor Bank of China
European Union pushes for deeper Indo-Pacific ties in face of China concerns- Nikkei
Japan to donate 1.3 mln more AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Taiwan, Asian neighbours