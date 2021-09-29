Key moderate senator Sinema to visit Biden for more talks on spending plans-source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:22 IST
U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema, a moderate Democrat playing a significant role in negotiations over spending legislation, will visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday for more talks, a source familiar with the matter said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland)
