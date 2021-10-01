N.Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in latest test

North Korea fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, state media KCNA reported on Friday, the latest in its recent series of weapons tests amid deadlocked denuclearisation talks with the United States. The test conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, a military weapons developer, was aimed at confirming the practical functionality of the missile's launcher, radar, comprehensive battle command vehicle and combat performance, KCNA said. Pak Jong Chon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have not attended the test, which was instead overseen by Pak Jong Chon, a member of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo and Central Committee. "The overall test is of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile systems," the official KCNA news agency said, citing the academy.

