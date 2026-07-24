North Korea's Stand on Denuclearization Talks
North Korea accused the United States, Japan, and South Korea of causing regional instability. It rejected calls for its denuclearization, asserting these efforts would not impact its current status or regional dynamics. The criticism was reported by North Korean state media KCNA during ASEAN-related meetings in Manila.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea has openly criticized the United States, Japan, and South Korea, labeling them as sources of regional instability. The denunciation came through state media KCNA, as they discussed these nations' calls for denuclearization at ASEAN-related meetings in Manila.
A spokesperson from North Korea's Foreign Ministry declared that attempts by Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul to revisit the denuclearization issue, which they deemed 'irreversibly terminated', would have no effect on North Korea's current status or regional dynamics.
This stance highlights a significant geopolitical tension as these nations continue to push for the issue's revival, underscoring the persistent complexity of denuclearization efforts on the Korean Peninsula.