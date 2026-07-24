North Korea's Stand on Denuclearization Talks

North Korea has openly criticized the United States, Japan, and South Korea, labeling them as sources of regional instability. The denunciation came through state media KCNA, as they discussed these nations' calls for denuclearization at ASEAN-related meetings in Manila.

A spokesperson from North Korea's Foreign Ministry declared that attempts by Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul to revisit the denuclearization issue, which they deemed 'irreversibly terminated', would have no effect on North Korea's current status or regional dynamics.

This stance highlights a significant geopolitical tension as these nations continue to push for the issue's revival, underscoring the persistent complexity of denuclearization efforts on the Korean Peninsula.