North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 01-10-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 04:01 IST
North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launch this month The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed on Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.” North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

