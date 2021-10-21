Terrorism threat to UK lawmakers substantial after colleague murder -Patel

British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday that the terrorism threat level to members of parliament was deemed to be substantial, days after lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death at a public meeting in his constituency.

"The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has conducted an independent review on the risk facing members of parliament," Patel told parliament.

"While we do not see any information or intelligence which points to any credible, specific or imminent threat, I must update the House (of Commons) that the threat level facing members of this house is now deemed to be substantial."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)