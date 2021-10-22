Five killed, six others injured in UP house collapse

Five people were killed and six others injured when a two-story dilapidated house collapsed here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night when all the family members were sleeping in the house in Rauja Arjan locality behind Badi Masjid, City Magistrate Anil Agnihotri said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over the incident and directed the officials to ensure the proper medical treatment for those injured.

Agnihotri said the old house of Kamaruddin and Jamaluddin (both masons) suddenly collapsed around 11 pm.

The locals and the district administration rushed the injured to the district hospital, he said, adding that it took around three hours to get the debris removed from the spot.

Those killed have been identified as Sanjida (37), Azimullah (68), Mohammad Kaif (8), Mohammad Saif (19), and Miswah (18). The injured are being treated at the district hospital.

According to a government spokesman in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences over the deaths in the incident. He has also directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment to the injured and all necessary help and relief to those affected.

District Magistrate Manish Burma and Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni reached the spot and monitored the relief and rescue operations.

ADM Finance and Revenue Ram Prakash said the process of providing relief through disaster relief funds to the kin of the dead and the injured is on. The amount will soon be provided according to the eligibility, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)