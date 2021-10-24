Left Menu

Manipur women stage protest against bomb attack on NPP candidate's house

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-10-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 00:01 IST
Women on Saturday staged a protest at Heirok Market in Manipur's Thoubal district against a bomb attack on the residence of a candidate for next year's assembly elections.

A bomb was lobbed by unidentified persons at the residence of Ningthoujam Diten, National People's Party (NPP) candidate for Heirok assembly constituency, in Ukhongsang Mayai Leikai on Friday night.

No one was injured in the incident but arrests were yet to be made, a police officer said.

Women protesters said they wanted peaceful elections and condemned any violent act during campaigning. Elections to the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held early next year.

