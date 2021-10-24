Manipur women stage protest against bomb attack on NPP candidate's house

Women on Saturday staged a protest at Heirok Market in Manipur's Thoubal district against a bomb attack on the residence of a candidate for next year's assembly elections.

A bomb was lobbed by unidentified persons at the residence of Ningthoujam Diten, National People's Party (NPP) candidate for Heirok assembly constituency, in Ukhongsang Mayai Leikai on Friday night.

No one was injured in the incident but arrests were yet to be made, a police officer said.

Women protesters said they wanted peaceful elections and condemned any violent act during campaigning. Elections to the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)