UK trawler seized by France is the Cornelis Gert Jan – fishing body

Juliette Hatchman, the chief executive of South West Fish Producers Organisation, told Reuters she spoke with someone representing the owners of the Cornelis Gert Jan, who confirmed the vessel had been detained. Hatchman said she believes that the trawler had a licence to fish in European Union waters, but she said it appeared the vessel may have been missed off an approved list.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British trawler seized by France is called the Cornelis Gert Jan, a scallop dredger, and it may have been seized because of an administrative error, a group representing English fisherman said. Juliette Hatchman, the chief executive of South West Fish Producers Organisation, told Reuters she spoke with someone representing the owners of the Cornelis Gert Jan, who confirmed the vessel had been detained.

Hatchman said she believes that the trawler had a license to fish in European Union waters, but she said it appeared the vessel may have been missed off an approved list. "This is being looked into at the moment and understanding why that happened because I am led to believe they do the correct license," she said.

