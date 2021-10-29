Poland summons Belgian ambassador in rule of law row -PAP

Poland has summoned Belgium's ambassador, a foreign ministry spokesman told state-run news agency PAP, after its Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, accused Warsaw of "playing with fire" in a worsening dispute with Brussels over the rule of law.

"You are playing a dangerous game, you are playing with fire when waging war with your European colleagues for internal political reasons," De Croo said, according to a transcript of a speech in Bruges of Wednesday.

De Croo was referring to an interview given to the Financial Times by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the subject of the dispute.

