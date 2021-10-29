Left Menu

Poland summons Belgian ambassador in rule of law row -PAP

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:23 IST
Poland has summoned Belgium's ambassador, a foreign ministry spokesman told state-run news agency PAP, after its Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, accused Warsaw of "playing with fire" in a worsening dispute with Brussels over the rule of law.

"You are playing a dangerous game, you are playing with fire when waging war with your European colleagues for internal political reasons," De Croo said, according to a transcript of a speech in Bruges of Wednesday.

De Croo was referring to an interview given to the Financial Times by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the subject of the dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

