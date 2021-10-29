Left Menu

Nepal president prorogues current parliament session

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:43 IST
Nepal president prorogues current parliament session
  • Nepal

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has prorogued the current session of Parliament from Friday midnight.

The action was taken after the government recommended on Thursday that the president prorogue the current session of Parliament in the wake of the main opposition CPN-UML been obstructing House proceedings since September 8 when the session began, the Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

The sessions of both the Lower and Upper Houses have been concluded from Friday midnignt.

Earlier, Speaker Agni Sapkota had put off the House meeting till November 15 amid continued obstruction made by the lawmakers belonging to the main opposition CPN-UML.

UML has stalled House proceedings in protest of Speaker Sapkota's alleged bias against it, the report said.

The government passed the revised budget amidst the UML's protest, but could not pass other bills in the House.There are 54 bills under the consideration of the Parliament, according to Assistant Spokesperson for Parliament Secretariat Dasharath Dhamala, it said.

Some of these bills are crucial, including citizenship bill and bills related to implementation of federalism, that Parliament needs to pass urgently, the report said.

