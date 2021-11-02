Left Menu

U.S. opposes any attempt by Tigray forces to move on Ethiopia capital

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:18 IST
U.S. opposes any attempt by Tigray forces to move on Ethiopia capital
The United States opposes any attempt by forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region to move toward the country's capital Addis Ababa, U.S. envoy on the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, said on Tuesday, describing the expansion of the war as "unacceptable."

Feltman told the United States Institute of Peace that the situation on the ground in Ethiopia now is "even more alarming than it was a few months ago" and that if the conflict continues it will have "disastrous consequences" for the country's unity, stability and ties with the United States.

