Blinken says all sides see dangers of perpetuating conflict in Ethiopia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he believes all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict in Ethiopia as he warned there is no military resolution to the differences between the parties.

"There is an opportunity, I hope, for everyone to pull back, to sit down, to get a halt to what's happening on the ground, and ultimately, to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and over time to negotiate a more durable political resolution," Blinken told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)