CBO to release full cost estimate for 'Build Back Better' plan by Friday
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:27 IST
The Congressional Budget Office said it anticipates publishing a complete cost estimate for U.S. President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan by Friday, Nov. 19.
The $1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy. The estimate will be published on CBO's website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
