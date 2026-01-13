Tensions Rise as U.S. Weighs Response to Iran's Protest Crackdown

Tehran asserted its commitment to keeping communication channels open with Washington as U.S. President Donald Trump weighed his approach to counter Iran's severe clampdown on protests. This unrest marks one of the gravest challenges to Iran's ruling regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Late Monday, Trump hinted at a substantial 25% tariff on exports from nations engaging with Iran, an action aimed at intensifying pressure on the country.

The announcement faced criticism, particularly from China, one of Iran's primary trade partners, which vowed to protect its interests. Facing domestic and international scrutiny, Iran confronts a surge in dissent, driven by rising economic hardships and calls for regime change. Despite internal struggles, Iranian officials maintain some dialogue with U.S. envoys as the opposition remains fragmented.

The protests have gained traction since December, leading to thousands of detentions and mounting casualties, according to rights groups. While Trump considers diplomatic avenues, the possibility of military or cyber interventions remains on the table. Meanwhile, Iran's economic contributors like oil exports risk exacerbation amid the ongoing turmoil, rattling global markets and further straining the nation's international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)