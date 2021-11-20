Left Menu

Iranian Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - state media

"After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered," he added. Hajian said the ship's 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years. To protect Iran's economy, Hajian said, his unit would "deal decisively" with fuel smuggling in the sea.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters for allegedly smuggling diesel, a Guards commander said on Saturday.

"A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized," Iran's state broadcaster quoted Col. Ahmad Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern Parsian county, as saying. "After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered," he added.

Hajian said the ship's 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship's nationality or details on when it was seized. The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years.

To protect Iran's economy, Hajian said, his unit would "deal decisively" with fuel smuggling in the sea. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

