Andhra CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Chittoor and YSR districts.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas, in Chittoor on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Chittoor and YSR districts. As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Reddy saw the damage caused by rain in Kadapa, Renigunta, Tirupati town, Peruru project and Swarnamukhi river areas, along with inundated areas affected by Papagni and Penna rivers.

Reddy met the Navy personnel engaged in relief operations and spoke to local MLAs and Collectors regarding the relief measures. He also inspected the Veligallu and Annamayya project area which was severely damaged due to floods.

The Chief Minister also surveyed Pincha projects and the areas affected by the Cheyyeru River and other flood-prone areas. "He directed officials to take immediate sanitation measures in Tirupati town and prepare a master plan on the drainage system in the city to take appropriate action," the CMO said.

"Officials have informed that 500 personnel have already been deployed from various municipalities for the relief operations and to clear the trash that accumulated in the streets and blocked the drains," the CMO added. Reddy has instructed the officials to complete the estimation of crop damage and take measures to support the farmers. He has also directed the authorities to provide immediate financial assistance to the flood-hit households and to assist them while they are returning to their homes. (ANI)

