3rd T20I: India opt to bat after winning toss, Ishan replaces Rahul, Chahal in for Ashwin

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:47 IST
3rd T20I: India opt to bat after winning toss, Ishan replaces Rahul, Chahal in for Ashwin
Indian captain Rohit Sharma won a hat-trick of tosses and elected to bat against New Zealand in the series ending third T20 International here on Sunday.

India rested KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin as they would feature in the upcoming Test series, giving Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal a go in the dead rubber.

Mitchell Santner was named New Zealand captain as Tim Southee was rested as a part of workload management programme and Lockie Ferguson came in his place.

The Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

