Macron calls for emergency meeting of EU ministers involved in migration

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 02:16 IST
  Country:
  France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for an urgent meeting of European Union ministers involved in immigration issues following the drowning of 31 migrants as they tried to reach Britain from French shores.

"France will not allow the English Channel to turn into a graveyard,” Macron said in a statement.

He also called for the immediate reinforcement of European Union border agency Frontex.

