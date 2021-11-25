Macron calls for emergency meeting of EU ministers involved in migration
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 02:16 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for an urgent meeting of European Union ministers involved in immigration issues following the drowning of 31 migrants as they tried to reach Britain from French shores.
"France will not allow the English Channel to turn into a graveyard,” Macron said in a statement.
He also called for the immediate reinforcement of European Union border agency Frontex.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Macron
- Britain
- Emmanuel Macron
- European Union
- English Channel
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Survey in Britain finds lack of awareness about Holocaust
Without saying so, France''s Macron launching re-election bid
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make first public appearance since hospital stay
U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting Macron
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to attend Remembrance Sunday service