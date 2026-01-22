Britain will refrain from signing the Board of Peace treaty proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump this Thursday. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper voiced concerns about Russia's involvement, especially the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an initiative that seeks to address global conflicts.

While speaking to BBC News in Davos, Cooper highlighted the broader legal issues related to the treaty. Her remarks reflect Britain's caution about joining a peace initiative that includes nations with complex diplomatic relations.

The decision underscores the complexity of international treaty negotiations, especially when countries with contentious histories are involved. Britain's hesitation exemplifies the nuanced approaches required in global diplomacy.