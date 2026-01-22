Macron's Sunglasses Send Eyewear Stock Soaring

Emmanuel Macron's stylish aviator sunglasses became an unexpected focal point during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, driving a 28% surge in the share price of their maker, iVision Tech. The viral moment catapulted the Henry Jullien brand into the spotlight, marking a lucrative endorsement.

On Wednesday, iVision Tech confirmed the pair Macron wore was their Pacific S 01 model, retailing at 659 euros. The surge in interest added about 3.5 million euros to the Italian firm's market capitalization. This prompted the company's CEO, Stefano Fulchir, to acknowledge the significant 'wow effect' created by the president's look.

The sunglasses drew widespread social media buzz, drawing parallels to Tom Cruise's character in 'Top Gun', while even catching the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump. Although Macron's office stated the eyewear was due to a burst blood vessel, the brand was not officially confirmed, yet Fulchir confidently identified them as Henry Jullien's from a previous gift to Macron.

