Macron's Sunglasses Send Eyewear Stock Soaring
Emmanuel Macron's choice of eyewear at the World Economic Forum caused shares of iVision Tech to surge 28%. His wearing of Henry Jullien's Pacific S 01 model sunglasses sparked a wave of online attention and increased the company's market cap by 3.5 million euros.
Emmanuel Macron's stylish aviator sunglasses became an unexpected focal point during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, driving a 28% surge in the share price of their maker, iVision Tech. The viral moment catapulted the Henry Jullien brand into the spotlight, marking a lucrative endorsement.
On Wednesday, iVision Tech confirmed the pair Macron wore was their Pacific S 01 model, retailing at 659 euros. The surge in interest added about 3.5 million euros to the Italian firm's market capitalization. This prompted the company's CEO, Stefano Fulchir, to acknowledge the significant 'wow effect' created by the president's look.
The sunglasses drew widespread social media buzz, drawing parallels to Tom Cruise's character in 'Top Gun', while even catching the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump. Although Macron's office stated the eyewear was due to a burst blood vessel, the brand was not officially confirmed, yet Fulchir confidently identified them as Henry Jullien's from a previous gift to Macron.
(With inputs from agencies.)
