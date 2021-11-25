Left Menu

A Tatar restaurant cooks meals for migrants in Poland's freezing forests

Descended from warriors who were rewarded with land by Polish kings for protecting the country's eastern border centuries ago, the Tatars have been providing food for the migrants and holding funerals for Muslims who died at the border. "As Muslims we should be helping, regardless of religion or where the person is from.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:53 IST
A Tatar restaurant cooks meals for migrants in Poland's freezing forests

Lilla Swierblewska, a minority Muslim Tatar from Eastern Poland, always wanted migrants to feel at home in her country. Now, having mobilised the kitchen of a restaurant she opened in Bialystok a year ago, she is cooking to support the cause. That means dinners of turkey meatballs in carrot sauce and chicken with green beans, pasteurized and sealed in jars, then shipped to charities going to the forests of Poland to help migrants who have crossed from Belarus.

Hundreds have been left stranded for weeks in Poland's forests. Humanitarian agencies say at least 13 migrants have died at the border, where many have suffered in the cold with little food or water. "I have to ask myself, what would I do in this situation? Would there be someone who would help me? Because I don't know if tomorrow or in some years I won't be in this kind of situation," Swierblewska told Reuters.

Much of her mission is tied to her faith and her place in Poland's ethnic minority Tatar community. Descended from warriors who were rewarded with land by Polish kings for protecting the country's eastern border centuries ago, the Tatars have been providing food for the migrants and holding funerals for Muslims who died at the border.

"As Muslims we should be helping, regardless of religion or where the person is from. We should just be helping those in need," Swierblewska said. Swierblewska, whose meals for migrants include no pork to respect their faith, is working with a charity called the Raft Association which in turn is collaborating with an Orthodox Church in Siemiatycze near the border to drive food to migrants in the forests.

She called on Poles not to be afraid of helping, adding that support to migrants was essential amidst a worsening societal divide driven by the Polish nationalist government's policies. Poland, a mostly Catholic, ethnically homogenous country, is run by the ruling Law and Justice party whose leader has inveighed against migration from the Middle East, saying migrants could bring diseases and parasites.

"We are creating categories of people. We shouldn't divide and mark a person based on their religion, their nationality or their orientation," Swierblewska said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tech free to poorer countries - WHO; NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft and more

Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021