Man arrested for confrontation over proposed conversion of warehouse into Church in Delhi

A confrontation occurred between two groups over a warehouse that is proposed to be converted into a Church at Matiala Road in Delhi's Dwarka and one person was arrested on Sunday. A warehouse at Matiala Road is proposed to be converted into a church and consisted of a signboard with 'Church' written on it. After one of the groups saw the signboard, it objected that the board was put up clandestinely.

Consequently, the group tried to remove the board that led to a dispute with another group of men. The group of men vandalized the signboard. A call regarding the confrontation between two groups of people was reported at Matiala road at Bindapur Police Station.

A man had been arrested by the police in this regard and cases had been registered under the Indian Penal Code at Bindapur Police Station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

